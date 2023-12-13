Unconventional Celebration: “Obliterated” Strikes Gold with Unique Blend of Action and Comedy

In the world of television, action and comedy are often seen as separate entities, catering to different audiences and tastes. However, the creative minds behind hit shows like “Cobra Kai” and the recent success “Obliterated” have taken a different approach. Rather than mocking or undermining these genres, they choose to pay homage to them, resulting in a unique and appealing blend that is resonating with viewers.

Described as “the honey mustard of television,” the unconventional celebration of action and comedy in “Obliterated” is a testament to the careful balance struck its executive producers, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. The show follows a team of special forces agents who mistakenly believe they have defused a bomb, only to later discover the grave error they have made. Faced with the potential destruction of Las Vegas, they must sober up and overcome their differences to save the day.

The formula employed this trio seems to be a winning one. “Cobra Kai” amassed an impressive 16.7 billion minutes of watch time in 2022 alone, while “Obliterated” topped Netflix’s list of English language TV shows with over 9 million views within a week of its premiere. However, the journey to success has not been without its challenges.

The idea for “Obliterated” was conceived over 15 years ago Hurwitz and Schlossberg, but it was only during their work on “Cobra Kai” that the format for the show truly took shape. The decision to transform it into a series allowed for a more comprehensive exploration of the ensemble cast and the different types of heroes typically seen in action movies. This shift also brought with it the opportunity to delve into the wild and unpredictable nature of a big party, culminating in an inclusive, R-rated adventure.

The path to bringing this vision to life was not without its obstacles. The project was initially set to be a TBS show but faced redirection that deviated from the heart of the concept. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted production plans. However, these setbacks allowed for reevaluation and ultimately led to “Obliterated” finding a home on Netflix, thanks in part to the success of “Cobra Kai” on the streaming platform.

While the future of “Obliterated” remains uncertain, the creators envision each season as a self-contained adventure in different locations, akin to iconic action films like “Die Hard.” The hope is to introduce viewers to these beloved characters and inspire a desire for more thrilling escapades in other party cities around the world.

Meanwhile, fans of “Cobra Kai” can look forward to its continued success, as the team is currently writing the upcoming season and production is set to begin in the new year.

In a world overflowing with television shows, the unconventional celebration of action and comedy in the form of “Obliterated” is a refreshing and exhilarating experience. By combining two popular genres instead of pitting them against each other, this innovative approach has struck gold and is paving the way for new and exciting storytelling possibilities.