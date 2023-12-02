Obliterated: A Wild Ride of Action and Comedy

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald had originally planned to create Obliterated as a feature film. However, they decided that a series would better suit the ensemble cast of characters and provide more opportunities for character exploration and individual adventures. The result is an eight-episode action comedy series now streaming on Netflix.

The show follows an elite special forces team that wakes up with a massive hangover and embarks on a mission to prevent the detonation of a nuclear weapon in Las Vegas. Led Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig, the cast also includes Terrence Terrell, Paola Lázaro, Kimi Rutledge, Eugene Kim, C. Thomas Howell, Alyson Gorske, and Carl Lumbly.

The creators describe Obliterated as a combination of R-rated comedies like The Hangover and action thrillers like 24 or Mission Impossible. It offers big laughs along with the momentum and cliffhangers of adrenaline-pumping action films.

When asked why they chose a series format, Hurwitz explains that it allowed them to delve deeper into each character’s story and showcase their individual roles within the team. The idea for Obliterated originated 15 years ago, inspired the wild wrap parties in the film industry where inhibitions are unleashed and crazy things happen.

The trio of creators, who have previously worked on big-budget feature comedies and the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, embraced the opportunity to return to their R-rated roots with Obliterated. After several seasons of Cobra Kai, they wanted to unleash their inner R-rated urges and create a comedy that pushed boundaries.

Regarding Cobra Kai, the final season was delayed due to strikes in the industry but is now set to begin filming right after the New Year. The creators express their excitement to wrap up the series and deliver a spectacular finale for fans.

