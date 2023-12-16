Cobra Kai Creators Reflect on the Success of “Obliterated”

Amidst the success of Cobra Kai and their latest hit series, Obliterated, creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg reflect on the challenges and rewards of developing original content. While Cobra Kai soared to global success, the trio recognized that audiences are equally eager to fall in love with new characters and stories.

Obliterated, which follows an elite joint-special operations team working to stop a deadly terrorist network from destroying Las Vegas, has resonated with audiences in the US and around the world. The series combines explosive action and raunchy comedy in a way that has not been seen before on television. According to the creators, audiences have been craving the return of R-rated raunchy comedies and high-octane action films with a high body count. Obliterated offers a unique blend of both genres, providing viewers with a thrilling and comedic experience.

While the creators had the idea for Obliterated years before Cobra Kai, it was originally envisioned as a feature film. However, after the success of Cobra Kai, they decided to turn it into a TV series to explore the stories of each character in-depth. The creators were excited to return to their roots of R-rated comedy and push the envelope with wild parties and full-frontal scenes, offering viewers the full Vegas experience.

Regarding the controversial scene involving the character Trunk, the creators explain that they sought to create a moment that would generate a strong audience reaction. They drew inspiration from films like those Quentin Tarantino, where shocking and impactful scenes are used to elicit emotions from viewers. While the scene was intense, they assure audiences that the edited version shown was a more toned-down version.

Overall, the success of Obliterated has been a rewarding experience for the creators, who are pleased to see audiences enjoying the show and sharing it with others. They demonstrate that original content can captivate viewers, even in a landscape dominated established intellectual properties. As creators, Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg continue to deliver unique and entertaining stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.