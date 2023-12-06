Barack and Michelle Obama’s Production Company Explores New Genres on Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, is expanding its reach with three new films on Netflix. While their previous projects have focused on uplifting content, the company is branching out into different genres with their latest releases.

One of the films, “Leave the World Behind,” delves into the theme of mistrust and how it affects human empathy during times of crisis. It offers a somber and thought-provoking exploration of this subject. Surprisingly, this film is produced Higher Ground, known for its feel-good productions.

Scheduled for release on Netflix this Friday, “Leave the World Behind” is part of a trio of films set to premiere within a month. The other two films include “Rustin,” a biopic about Bayard Rustin, a gay Civil Rights era activist, and “American Symphony,” a documentary about the relationship between musician Jon Batiste and his partner, Suleika Jaouad.

These new films reflect Higher Ground’s evolution as a production company. Their aim is to present more complex stories and tackle the tensions prevalent in society. Former President Obama mentioned in an interview that the company is eager to venture beyond traditional genres and push the boundaries of storytelling.

“It’s taken a while for us to remind our team at Higher Ground, as well as the creative community in Hollywood, that this isn’t like Masterpiece Theater,” Mr. Obama explained. “We are known to watch other things.”

Barack Obama’s diverse interests are well-known, as seen in his lists of favorite books, movies, and TV shows. For instance, his support for Amazon’s edgy superhero show, “The Boys,” left both the show’s creator and its fans surprised.

With these new releases on Netflix, Higher Ground continues to captivate audiences with its willingness to explore new genres and delve into thought-provoking themes. The Obama’s production company aims to resonate with viewers presenting multifaceted storytelling that reflects the complexities of contemporary society.