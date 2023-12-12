Barack and Michelle Obama’s Debut Film Tops Netflix Charts

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama have ventured into the world of film production with their first hit movie, “Leave the World Behind,” which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 8. The apocalyptic thriller has quickly gained popularity, becoming the number one picture in 85 countries, according to FlixPatrol, a streaming service tracking platform.

“Leave the World Behind” tells the story of two families trapped in a vacation home during a cyberattack that causes a widespread blackout. As they fight for survival against an unknown threat, the movie keeps viewers on the edge of their seats for over two hours. Samba TV, a market research firm, reported that the film attracted 2.6 million viewers in the United States within its first two days of release, representing a 73% increase compared to Netflix’s previous major release, “The Killer.”

This groundbreaking film is a collaborative effort between the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions, renowned actors Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and director Sam Esmail of “Mr. Robot” fame. While “Leave the World Behind” has received mixed reactions from social media users, one notable figure engaging in discussions about the movie is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been responding to posts on X (formerly Twitter) that claim the film includes a scene “bashing white people.”

For the Obamas, this foray into film production marks a significant milestone in their post-political careers. Earlier this year, Barack Obama voiced support for fair wages during a writers’ strike, critical of the excess of content flooding the streaming industry. Despite any controversies surrounding “Leave the World Behind,” the Obamas’ debut film has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide.

As the Obamas continue to explore opportunities in the entertainment industry, their ability to captivate viewers shows the potential for more innovative and impactful storytelling in the future.