Oakland Restaurant Pomet Recognized as One of America’s Best New Eateries

An Oakland-based restaurant has recently been acknowledged as one of the top new dining establishments in the United States. Pomet, located on Piedmont Avenue, secured the second spot on Yelp’s inaugural list of the best 25 new restaurants. This recognition is a testament to the remarkable culinary experience delivered Pomet.

Pomet has garnered a strong reputation and an impressive 4.5-star rating on Yelp. Its “New American” cuisine is praised for its emphasis on fresh and high-quality ingredients, offering patrons a true farm-to-table dining experience. The owner, Aomboon Deasy, sources more than half of the menu’s fruit from their own K&J Orchards in Oakland, ensuring that only the finest, tree-ripened produce makes its way to the table.

The menu at Pomet reflects an Asian-influenced and hyper-seasonal approach, showcasing dishes that change according to the availability of ingredients at the local farmers’ market. Examples include flavorful selections like Kampachi Crudo with pickled Asian pears or Liberty Duck with pomegranate jus. While the ever-changing menu keeps things exciting, two dishes have remained constant since the restaurant’s opening in March 2022: the popular Ugly Mushroom Filled Pasta and the Salt and Pepper Quail, both of which have received rave reviews from Yelp users.

Despite being less than two years old, Pomet has gained significant attention within the culinary world. The restaurant was recently awarded a “green leaf” rating the prestigious Michelin guide, further highlighting its commitment to sourcing top-notch ingredients from local farms. The farm-to-table concept is embodied head chef Alan Hsu, whose ingredient-driven menu proudly showcases the diverse range of suppliers he works with.

Yelp based its rankings on factors such as the quantity and ratings of customer reviews from January 2022 to August 2023. Alongside Pomet, only three other Californian restaurants made the list, attesting to the exceptional culinary scene of the state. Pomet’s recognition as one of America’s top new eateries is a true honor and underscores its contribution to California’s flourishing culinary industry.