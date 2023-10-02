Tips for Writing an Effective LinkedIn Summary

Knowing what to include in your LinkedIn summary can be a challenging task, but it is an important aspect of your profile if you are seeking new job opportunities or professional connections. One of the most effective ways to stand out on the platform is crafting a impactful and concise summary in the “About” section, which appears at the top of users’ profiles. This space is ideal for presenting your professional journey, skills, and career goals, and it is often one of the first things that recruiters read.

To ensure a strong summary, it is important to define the topics you want to address and use your own words to showcase your style and personality. Starting with a compelling opening sentence to capture the reader’s attention and sharing your motivation for your field of work is also recommended. Here are five tips to help you write a great LinkedIn summary, along with examples to inspire you.

1. Create an outline before publishing your summary:

To write a strong LinkedIn summary, it is helpful to start with an outline, defining the information you want to highlight and organizing the structure and order of the text. Drafting a biography before publishing it helps make the text more concise and focused. It is recommended to define the topics you want to include and decide what you will address in each of them. You can highlight significant career achievements, interests, and skills. Additionally, you can propose action to the reader, such as requesting interested parties to contact you via email or message on the platform.

2. Use your own words and showcase your personality:

One of the biggest challenges when writing a LinkedIn summary is creating a professional presentation that is interesting and authentic. The style of language used in this section says a lot about the candidate, whether it indicates a formal or humorous profile, for example. The summary gives recruiters or potential clients a glimpse of what they can expect when they engage with you. You can also use artificial intelligence tools, like ChatGPT, to train the program to write in your own style, allowing you to stand out and attract compatible companies and contacts.

3. Start with an impactful opening sentence:

A great way to start a LinkedIn introduction is using a powerful opening sentence that captures the reader’s interest. Only the first three lines of the summary are visible when someone visits your profile, and to read the rest, visitors must click “See More” — they will only do this if they are immediately intrigued. You can create a narrative that is explained in the following sentences or make a curious and impactful statement that sparks curiosity. Highlighting a significant result or professional experience can also be an effective opening strategy. If you lack creativity, there are free applications available that provide motivational phrases, quotes, and reflections to help you generate content.

4. Share your passion for your field of work:

Instead of simply listing tasks or experiences, users can use LinkedIn to introduce themselves in a more personal manner, discussing their motivations and interests in their professional field. This simple tip humanizes your profile and can make your self-description more comprehensive, authentic, and engaging. You can tell the story of how you became passionate about your profession and mention challenging or inspiring experiences that have shaped your journey.

5. Avoid common mistakes:

There are some common mistakes on LinkedIn that can hinder your job search or new connections. One example is spelling or grammatical errors, which can compromise your credibility and distract from the positive aspects of your resume. To avoid this problem, it is important to review your text before publishing or write it in software or browsers that offer automatic correctors.

By following these tips, you can create a compelling LinkedIn summary that effectively showcases your skills, experiences, and motivations, helping you make a strong impression on potential employers and professional connections.

Sources:

– LinkedIn SSI (Social Selling Index)

– TechTudo