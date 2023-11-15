NYX and Snapchat Collaborate to Revolutionize Makeup Shopping Experience

NYX and Snapchat have joined forces to transform the way makeup lovers discover and purchase beauty products. Through the launch of Beauty Bestie, an AI-powered augmented reality Lens, users can receive personalized product recommendations based on their individual preferences.

The Beauty Bestie Lens allows Snapchat users to participate in short quizzes that measure their current mood and makeup tastes. By answering questions like whether they find their eyes or lips more important, users can receive makeup looks that are tailored to their preferences. These looks can be applied to the user’s face in AR, allowing them to visualize the final result.

Once users are satisfied with a particular look, they can easily navigate to NYX’s website and purchase the recommended products with just a tap of a button. Additionally, the Lens provides users with the ability to explore trending makeup looks through AR, save their favorite looks, and even access tips from professional makeup artists.

The more a person interacts with the Lens over time, the more intelligent it becomes in understanding their unique preferences. This collaborative effort between NYX and Snapchat aims to offer a new and innovative way for Snapchat’s 250 million users to experiment with new makeup looks, learn new tips, and share their experiences with friends.

The NYX Beauty Bestie Lens is currently available on NYX’s Snapchat profile and can be found searching for “NYX Beauty Bestie” in the Snapchat app.

FAQ:

Q: How does the Beauty Bestie Lens work?

A: The Beauty Bestie Lens allows Snapchat users to take short quizzes to determine their makeup preferences. Based on their answers, personalized makeup looks are recommended using augmented reality (AR) technology.

Q: Can users purchase the recommended products?

A: Yes, once a user applies a recommended makeup look using the Lens, they can tap a button to navigate to NYX’s website and purchase the recommended products.

Q: Are there additional features planned for the Lens?

A: Yes, NYX and Snapchat have confirmed that they will be adding more features to the Beauty Bestie Lens in the future to enhance the user experience.