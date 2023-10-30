A Breakthrough in Immersive 3D Video: NYU’s Project Explores the Potential of Point-Cloud Technology for Dance Education

NYU has embarked on an ambitious project to revolutionize dance education through the development of immersive 3D video technology. With a generous $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation, the university is spearheading efforts to make Point-Cloud Video (PCV) accessible for streaming purposes.

Point-Cloud Video involves the representation of a subject or environment through a collection of data points in a three-dimensional space. These data points are then combined to create dynamic scenes. While the concept of PCV has been under development for the past decade, its practical implementation has been hindered its data-intensive nature, requiring significant bandwidth capabilities that are currently beyond the reach of most devices.

However, a team of researchers at NYU plans to overcome these challenges reducing bandwidth requirements, minimizing delivery latency, and maximizing power consumption efficiency. Their aim is to make PCVs easily streamable, thereby opening up new opportunities for various industries.

Led Professor Yong Liu, an expert in electrical and computer engineering, the team believes that recent technological advancements have brought us to the brink of achieving the once seemingly impossible feat of teleporting holograms through the internet. By harnessing breakthroughs in key enabling technologies, this project holds the promise of revolutionizing the way we experience multimedia content.

The NYU Tisch School of the Arts and the Mark Morris Dance Group’s Dance Center have been chosen as partners to test this cutting-edge technology. Professional dancers from both organizations will perform on a volumetric capture stage, with their movements being streamed live and made available for on-demand viewing. This not only provides invaluable educational content for aspiring dancers, but also enables engineers to fine-tune and refine the PCV technology.

The potential applications of the project extend beyond dance education. The success of this research could pave the way for advanced virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality streaming content, transforming industries such as education, business, healthcare, and entertainment.

