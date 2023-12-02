Is the Original Message of “Squid Game” Being Diluted Expansions and Adaptations?

The runaway success of Netflix’s dystopian series “Squid Game” has prompted the streaming giant to explore various ways to keep the franchise alive and engage with viewers during the long hiatus between seasons. However, as the brand expands into reality shows, video games, and live experiences, some are questioning whether the original show’s bleak message is being diluted.

Netflix recently unveiled its “Squid Game” live experience, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the brutal world of the show. For $30, participants can engage in 70 minutes of play, including iconic schoolyard games from the series. The experience offers a taste of the show’s thrill without the actual life-or-death consequences.

In addition to the live experience, Netflix has also introduced an unscripted English-language competition show called “Squid Game: The Challenge.” While it garnered high viewership numbers, critics have pointed out that it fails to capture the broader critique of capitalist culture that defines the original series.

The expansion of the “Squid Game” brand follows a pattern that Netflix has successfully employed with other popular shows like “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things.” However, this approach is drawing increased scrutiny in Hollywood due to audience fatigue and concerns about diluting the essence of the original content.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, acknowledges the potential risk of franchise-building and emphasizes the importance of staying true to the DNA of the show while expanding the connection with the audience.

Despite the mixed reception to spin-offs and adaptations, Netflix’s decision to expand the “Squid Game” brand is understandable, considering its massive popularity and the subsequent demand for merchandise. The show’s unsanctioned merchandise, including tracksuits worn the contestants and Young-hee dolls, became instant hits. Influencers, like YouTube star MrBeast, have also capitalized on the show’s popularity, generating millions of views with their own version of the games.

While some may question the need for adaptations and expansions that diverge from the original series’ message, the allure of “Squid Game” remains undeniable. As the show continues to captivate audiences across the globe, it’s ultimately up to viewers to decide which aspects they find engaging and authentic.

FAQ

Why is Netflix expanding the “Squid Game” franchise?

Netflix aims to capitalize on the massive success of the “Squid Game” series engaging viewers and meeting the demand for merchandise during the long gap between seasons.

Are the spin-offs and adaptations diluting the original message of the show?

Opinions vary on whether the expansions and adaptations are diluting the original message of “Squid Game.” Some argue that aspects like the reality show and merchandise can detract from the broader critique of capitalist culture present in the original series.

Why is there increased scrutiny on franchise-building in Hollywood?

Recent underperforming film franchises and audience fatigue are prompting the industry to question the extent to which intellectual properties should be expanded and whether it risks diluting the essence of the original content.