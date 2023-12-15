New York State Trooper Tom Nitti Releases New Collaborative Song after Exiting “The Voice”

Tom Nitti, a 31-year-old singer and New York State Trooper from the Mohawk Valley, continues to pursue his music career despite leaving “The Voice.” Nitti recently released a new song titled “One Night Stand” on social media, featuring fellow former contestants from the show, Bias and Lennon VanderDoes. The soulful country singer showcased his talent sharing solo performances as well as singing three-part harmonies with his collaborators.

Although the track is not currently available on streaming platforms, this release provides hope to fans who were disappointed Nitti’s departure from “The Voice” due to personal reasons. As one of the six finalists on Team Reba and one of the top 20 contestants remaining in season 24, Nitti left a void in the competition. However, he assured his fans that his family comes first and that he will continue to chase his musical aspirations.

In a heartfelt statement, Nitti expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from his fans, friends, and family. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing his children and acknowledged the blessings that resulted from his time on “The Voice,” including lifelong friendships and a newfound love.

The New Hartford native, who comes from an Italian/Puerto Rican background with a diverse musical upbringing, previously auditioned for the show eight years ago. However, he withdrew from the competition after being accepted into the New York State Troopers’ Police Academy program. Nitti’s journey took him to serve in Afghanistan, where he sustained injuries and was honored with the Purple Heart. Following his military service, he followed in his father’s footsteps to join law enforcement, becoming a NYS Trooper in 2015.

While continuing his role as a trainer for new troopers at the New York State Police Academy, Nitti also regularly performs music, including renditions of the “National Anthem” at official events. His dedication to both his music and his family has garnered admiration from his supporters.

Nitti’s upcoming performances include a concert at “Nashville’s Next Showcase” on December 15th in Jordan, N.Y. Fans can purchase tickets for $12 (plus fees) through vivenu.com.

Although Nitti’s journey on “The Voice” may have ended prematurely, his determination to keep creating music and making meaningful connections remains unwavering. His departure from the show serves as a stepping stone for the next chapter in his musical career, leaving fans excited to see what he will accomplish next.