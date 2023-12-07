Former New York State Police Investigator Fired After DUI Arrest

Former New York State Police Investigator Nathan Pleakis was terminated after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in June 2022. Pleakis, who had been with the force for nine years, was on his way to training in Pennsylvania when he was observed driving erratically Pennsylvania State Police.

When Pleakis was pulled over, the arresting officer discovered at least six Busch Light “pounder” cans on the floor of his car and smelled a strong odor of alcohol. A subsequent blood test revealed that Pleakis had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle.

Pleakis sought treatment for alcoholism the day after his arrest and attributed his drinking to work-related stress. However, former Acting State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli terminated Pleakis despite a police hearing board recommendation for a six-month unpaid suspension. Nigrelli cited the potential danger Pleakis posed to the public and the discredit brought upon the agency as reasons for the termination.

Pleakis has since filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, claiming that his termination was unfair. He and his attorney, Candace Morrison, must prove that the punishment was disproportionate and irrational. However, such lawsuits are rarely successful due to the high legal standard they must meet.

Morrison pointed to disciplinary documents obtained the I-Team, which showed that other state troopers arrested for driving under the influence were able to retain their jobs. One particular case involved Trooper Sergio Cruz, who was arrested for DWI after crashing into another vehicle. Despite causing injuries, Cruz received a 90-day suspension from the State Police.

The outcome of Pleakis’ termination will now be determined a state judge as the lawsuit continues.