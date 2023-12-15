Massive Storm System to Bring Rain, Wind, and Snow to Eastern U.S. This Weekend

A powerful storm system is set to bring a wave of extreme weather conditions to the eastern half of the United States this weekend. The storm is expected to cause widespread rain, damaging winds, severe storms, and even snow in some areas.

Meteorologists at FOX Weather predict that the storm will be fairly disruptive and impact millions of Americans. The storm’s effects include potential travel trouble and power outages along the East Coast. The storm’s intensity and impact will ultimately depend on its placement and timing.

The storm is expected to originate from a trough of low pressure moving out of the western U.S. on Friday. As it progresses, it will trigger the development of a surface low over the central Plains, which will kick off the event with widespread rain and some snow in the Upper Midwest Saturday.

The rain is forecasted to develop from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes, extending eastward towards the East Coast starting on Friday. Flash flooding may become a concern along the Gulf Coast and parts of the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys on Saturday. The threat of heavy rainfall and potential flooding will then shift eastward from the Florida Panhandle up to the mid-Atlantic and much of the Northeast on Sunday.

In addition to heavy rain, gusty winds are expected to develop over portions of the Rockies and Plains on Saturday. Strong winds are also expected along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts on Sunday and possibly into Monday. Airlines and airports should be prepared for travel disruptions, and power outages are possible across multiple states.

Some areas on the northwestern side of the storm may experience snowfall, including the north-central Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes, and the Appalachians. Colder air arriving behind the storm on Sunday night may also lead to a burst of heavy snow in the interior Northeast. While accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely in parts of upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, it is challenging to make exact predictions regarding the amount and timing of snowfall.

Overall, this powerful storm system will create challenging weather conditions across the eastern U.S. It is crucial for residents in affected areas to stay informed about the latest updates and take appropriate precautions to ensure their safety.