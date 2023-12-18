New York City Set for a Slight Winter Shower

A brief winter shower is expected to pass through New York City, bringing a spritz of rain and snow. According to the National Weather Service, rain showers are predicted to start after 10am on Wednesday, with a chance of snow mixing in after 4pm. On Thursday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 4pm.

Despite the wintry mix, temperatures are expected to remain above 40 degrees on both days. This means that any snowfall is unlikely to stick and cause significant disruptions. Residents can look forward to mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures at night, with a low around 31 on Wednesday night.

New York City has recently set a record for its longest streak without seeing an inch of snow in 652 days and counting. This streak is a testament to the city’s milder winters in recent years.

Looking ahead, the weather will gradually transition to sunnier days as the week progresses. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 48, followed a partly sunny Saturday with a high near 53. Sunday brings a 50 percent chance of rain, with a high near 60, while Monday has a 40 percent chance of rain and a high near 51.

Overall, New Yorkers can expect a brief wintry interlude before the weather takes a turn towards milder conditions. Although the snow won’t accumulate, it may offer a picturesque scene for those who embrace the seasonal charm.