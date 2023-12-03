New York City Spends Almost $300,000 on TikTok Ads Despite Security Concerns

New York City’s City Hall allocated $297,568 of public funds on TikTok ads in the previous fiscal year, despite warnings from federal authorities about potential security risks related to the Chinese-owned app. FBI Director Chris Wray expressed concerns about the app’s data collection practices and its potential for manipulation through the recommendation algorithm for “influence operations.” In response, President Biden signed a bipartisan bill that banned the use of TikTok on federal government devices.

Despite this, city agencies continued to invest significant amounts of money into ad campaigns on TikTok. These campaigns encompassed a range of topics, including climate change, translation services at public schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, and the promotion of New York City’s “Open Streets: Car Free Earth Day” event. The Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media provided spending data outlining these expenditures.

One example of the city’s ad spending was an $85,000 campaign the Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice targeting Gen-Z New Yorkers. However, not everyone was supportive of this allocation of funds. Representative Nicole Malliotakis criticized the use of public money on advertising, particularly on TikTok, which she believes benefits the Chinese government.

In response to growing concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration prohibited the use of TikTok on all government devices due to worries about Chinese espionage. The Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media also ceased using TikTok for outreach efforts, considering it a security threat.

A spokesperson for the mayor stated that the last TikTok ads were rolled out in June 2022, coinciding with the preparation of the ban on the app. Jose Bayona, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media, acknowledged that TikTok was previously used to reach younger New Yorkers and various communities but emphasized that the app’s security concerns outweighed its benefits.

TikTok, on the other hand, maintained that there is no evidence to support claims that the app poses a security threat to the United States. They highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the security of user data and protect the platform from external influence.

