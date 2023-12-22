Young Colombian Girl Becomes Chess Prodigy in Record Time

Summary: In a remarkable display of skill and determination, an 11-year-old girl from Colombia has quickly risen to become a chess champion after only picking up the game last year when she arrived in New York City. Mariangel Vargas has competed in 50 tournaments and achieved an impressive international rating of 1,053, proving that her talent transcends age and experience. With dreams of becoming a grandmaster, Mariangel’s journey is a testament to the power of passion and hard work.

Mariangel Vargas, an 11-year-old girl from Colombia, has captured the attention of the chess world with her extraordinary rise to prominence. Despite learning the game just last year, Mariangel has already competed in 50 tournaments and achieved an impressive international rating of 1,053. Coaches and experts have been astounded her talent and determination, considering her achievements a remarkable feat for players of any age.

Upon arriving in New York City in October, Mariangel found solace and inspiration in the world of chess. Through a free, bilingual program offered Russell Makofsky’s Impact Coaching Network and the Gift of Chess, she received her first chess set and began her journey towards mastery. Mariangel’s passion for the game has been unwavering, spending her free time watching chess videos and playing on her phone app.

Mariangel’s hard work has paid off, with her international rating skyrocketing from 600 to 1,053 in just a year. While she currently dreams of becoming a surgeon, Mariangel’s ultimate ambition is to achieve grandmaster status the age of 20, which would require a rating of at least 2500. Her upcoming trip to the All-Girls National Chess Championships in Chicago, sponsored a NoMad couple whose children also play chess, is a testament to her growing recognition and support.

Russell Makofsky, her coach and mentor, has expressed confidence in Mariangel’s abilities, predicting that she could become a national champion and the number one female chess player in the country. Mariangel’s focus, thoughtfulness, and strategic gameplay have set her apart from many other players, showcasing her potential for greatness.

Mariangel’s story is a testament to the power of passion and dedication. Despite her challenging journey as a migrant student, Mariangel has shown that with the right support and opportunity, one can achieve remarkable heights in their chosen field. As she continues to make strides in the world of chess, Mariangel is an inspiration to aspiring players everywhere, proving that talent knows no boundaries.