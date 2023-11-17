Manhattan Youth Football Coach Indicted for Exploiting Minors Online

In a shocking turn of events, a Manhattan youth football coach has been indicted for his alleged involvement in buying explicit photos and videos from children. Benvontay Fogler, 27, is accused of taking advantage of his position of authority to manipulate minors into sending him explicit content in exchange for money and gifts. This disheartening revelation casts a shadow over the once-trusted mentor.

Utilizing online platforms like Snapchat, Fogler allegedly solicited explicit photos and videos from at least four children under his supervision between June 1 and October 29. Rather than fostering a healthy and safe environment for his team, Fogler exploited his access to these young individuals for his personal gain. Payments were said to have been made through Cashapp, while gifts were also provided as incentives to further coerce the children.

The investigation, initially triggered a single report, has since revealed several survivors who have come forward with similar allegations against Fogler. The victims, aged between 12 and 15, have been subjected to profound harm at the hands of someone they trusted.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has subsequently filed an indictment including multiple counts of use of and attempted use of a child in a sexual performance as a sexually motivated felony, as well as charges of endangering the welfare of a child. These legal actions aim to hold Fogler accountable for his reprehensible actions and ensure justice for the victims.

In light of these distressing events, concerned parents and caregivers are urged to contact the Special Victims Division at 212-335-3400 if they suspect their children may have had any contact with this individual. It is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of our youth remaining vigilant and taking immediate action against those who seek to exploit and harm them.

