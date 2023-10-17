New York City Doctor Fired for Controversial Posts Supporting Hamas Attack in Israel

A New York City emergency room doctor has been terminated from her position after making controversial posts online that applauded the recent Hamas attack at a music festival in southern Israel. Dr. Dana Diab, an emergency room physician at Lenox Hill Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital & Medical Center, shared a video of the attack on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine.” These posts have since been removed, and Diab’s Instagram profile has been set to private.

Stop Antisemitism, an organization that tracks and exposes antisemitic behavior, shared screenshots of Diab’s posts, which included a Palestinian flag emoji in her bio section. The organization described Diab’s rejoicing over the attack, where she allegedly stated that Zionist settlers (referring to Jews) were “murdered, raped, beheaded, and kidnapped.” The posts were widely condemned as antisemitic and drew significant backlash.

Lenox Hill Hospital and Northwell Health, the healthcare system that oversees the hospital, issued a statement expressing their deep apologies for the hurt and offense caused Diab’s comments. They emphasized that her views do not represent the hospitals’ core values and confirmed that she is no longer employed with Northwell. The decision to terminate her employment was met with support from many who felt that her public support of Hamas’s actions made her unfit to treat Jewish patients or any patients in general.

The recent termination of Dr. Diab is just one example of the public outcry over support for Hamas following their attack on Israel. The conflict between Israel and Palestinians dates back to 1947, and tensions have escalated recently with the outbreak of violence. As the situation continues to unfold, many are calling for peace and understanding, emphasizing that not all Palestinians or Israelis hold hatred toward one another.

