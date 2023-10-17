NYC Doctor Fired for Celebrating Hamas Massacre of Israelis

A doctor in New York City has been fired from her position at Lenox Hill Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital & Medical Center after she celebrated the Hamas massacre of 260 Israelis at a music festival near Gaza. Dr. Dana Diab shared a video on Instagram, rejoicing in the terror attack and captioning it with: “Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine.”

The video and caption sparked outrage and condemnation from people all over the world. Northwell Health, the parent company of Lenox Hill Hospital, confirmed that Dr. Dana Diab has been terminated due to her vile commentary. The company made a statement expressing their disagreement with her views and reaffirming their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

This incident highlights the importance of professionalism and ethical behavior in the medical field. Doctors have a responsibility to prioritize the well-being and care of their patients, regardless of their personal beliefs or political affiliations. Celebrating acts of terrorism and promoting violence goes against the principles of medicine and undermines the trust that patients place in their healthcare providers.

It is essential for healthcare institutions to take swift action in cases where a medical professional’s actions or statements are in direct conflict with their values and commitment to patient care. In this instance, Northwell Health made the right decision in terminating Dr. Dana Diab.

