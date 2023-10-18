New York City Deli Vandalized with Swastika After Posting Pro-Israel Content

A deli in New York City was targeted in an anti-Semitic attack when a swastika was vandalized on its storefront. The incident occurred shortly after the eatery posted pro-Israel content on their social media platforms.

The owner of the 2nd Avenue Deli, Jeremy Lebewohl, expressed his sadness and disappointment upon discovering the hateful symbol on his building. He stated that it was disheartening to see that people still feel the need to express their hatred towards Jews in 2023.

Lebewohl mentioned that he had always anticipated the possibility of such an attack, as he was cautious about hanging Israeli and American flags in his window. He feared that it might provoke individuals to vandalize his property.

The deli took to Instagram to address the incident, posting a message alongside a photograph of the swastika. The post thanked those who stood them and acknowledged that they were on the right side of history.

The restaurant had been actively sharing pro-Israel content since the October 7th Hamas terror attack on Israel. They voiced their support for the country and condemned the acts of violence through their social media platforms.

Although this was the first time the deli experienced a swastika on their building, Lebewohl stated that he had always been prepared for such an event. The NYPD is currently investigating the incident.

Jeffrey Haberman, a customer of the deli, expressed his outrage and described the graffiti as reprehensible and despicable. He highlighted that acts like these demonstrate the influence of Hamas and the clear message that some individuals do not want Jews present.

The 2nd Avenue Deli, initially established in 1954, is a well-known kosher restaurant in Manhattan. The NYPD is actively working to address this act of hate.

Sources: The New York Post