Brooklyn Councilman’s Campaign Manager’s Inflammatory Social Media Posts

Brooklyn Councilman Ari Kagan’s campaign manager, Jennifer Moore, has come under scrutiny for posting and amplifying inflammatory messages on social media about African-Americans and LGBTQ individuals. Moore, who has received over $30,200 this year for her services from the Republican Council member’s campaign, has recently set her accounts to private, making her posts no longer publicly available.

One post from Moore, shared on a private Facebook forum called “Bay Ridge Uncensored,” depicted a picture of four visibly pregnant Black women with the words “Real Housewives of Public Housing” in all capital letters. On another platform, X, Moore retweeted anti-trans messages, including one claiming that “‘Nonbinary’ children don’t exist.” Furthermore, Moore celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s rollback of abortion as a constitutional right.

Bertha Lewis, president of the Brooklyn-based think tank the Black Institute, condemned Moore’s post about public housing residents, calling it “heinous” and “racist.” Lewis pointed out the irony of representing a district with a large number of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) residents while posting such derogatory content.

Ari Kagan, who switched party affiliations from Democrat to Republican, is currently running for the 47th Council District. He claimed to have been unaware of Moore’s deleted Facebook post until after hiring her and stated that they addressed the issue. Kagan emphasized Moore’s positive relationships with a diverse group of supporters and their satisfaction with working alongside her.

Kagan’s opponent in the upcoming election, Democratic Councilman Justin Brannan, is facing off against Kagan due to redistricting. The high-stakes race is considered one of the most competitive in this year’s Council election.

Jennifer Moore has also worked for another Republican candidate, Brian Fox, who unsuccessfully challenged Brannan in the 2021 election. Records show that Fox paid Moore for services after his loss.

Kagan’s campaign has paid Moore a total of $30,205 this year, with the majority being her salary as campaign manager. Kagan’s campaign has raised $67,620, and he has received $260,516 in public matching funds.

Despite the controversy surrounding Moore’s social media posts, Kagan expressed gratitude to Moore and her twin sister on X for their support and assistance despite facing online attacks.

Sources: The New York Daily News