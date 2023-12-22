New York City Releases December Schedule for Civil Service Exams

The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has recently announced the schedule for civil service exams in December. These open, competitive, computer-based tests are available for various positions within the city. If you are interested and meet the job requirements, you can apply online through the Online Application System (OASys) or at one of the Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC).

The December application period began on December 7 and will remain open until December 27. However, the deadline for correction officer positions has been extended until January 30, 2024. It is important to note that New York City employs a large number of individuals across its 80 agencies, and taking a civil service exam is usually the first step in the hiring process.

Application fees range from $40 to $101, depending on the position you are applying for. To find more information about the exams and how to register, you can visit the DCAS website. Additionally, if you would like to apply for a civil service exam during this application period, you can do so online through OASys at www.nyc.gov/examsforjobs. To stay updated on future exam announcements, you can sign up for the DCAS newsletter via the Exams tab on the website.

Beginning from March 1, 2021, all examination and eligible list-related notifications will be sent via email only. This means that notifications will no longer be sent through the U.S. mail. The testing center on Staten Island is located at 135 Canal St., Stapleton, with additional centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

After an exam is administered, it typically takes about nine to twelve months for an eligible list of qualified candidates to be established. This list is used agencies to make hiring decisions. If you have any inquiries about the status of an eligible list, you can reach out to the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services via email at [email protected].