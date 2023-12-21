New Position Added to City Department of Education Despite Budget Cuts

The city Department of Education is making a surprising move adding a new position to its top-heavy bureaucracy, despite Chancellor David Banks’ promise to cut the central budget. The new position, called “chief of school leadership development,” will be filled Danielle Giunta, a former principal and superintendent of District 26, which includes schools in affluent regions of Northeast Queens.

This decision comes as a shock to many, as Banks had pledged to shake up the bloated bureaucracy and eliminate unnecessary high-paid positions. The move to create a new position raises questions about the department’s credibility and its commitment to budget cuts.

While the exact salary for Giunta’s new role has not been disclosed, it is noted that three “chiefs of school support” at a similar level earn $222,972. Interestingly, this decision was made despite the department’s refusal to grant a pay raise to Deputy Chancellor for teaching and learning, Carolyn Quintana, citing budget constraints.

DOE spokesperson, Nathanial Styer, justified the appointment as “backfilling” and noted that Giunta and the other chiefs will provide support and coaching to superintendents. However, some insiders view this move as contradictory to the department’s claims of budget cuts and view it as a sign of further mismanagement.

It is worth mentioning that these changes are taking place as Mayor Adams has ordered citywide budget cuts to address the increasing costs of services for asylum seekers. As a result, schools are facing painful cuts in pre-K, summer programs, and support services.

This recent decision to add a new position to the Department of Education raises concerns about the department’s priorities and its ability to effectively manage and allocate resources. As the city grapples with budget constraints, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact the education system and the students it serves.