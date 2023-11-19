Exploring the Transformative Power of Playing Diana Nyad in “Nyad”

In the Netflix film “Nyad,” Annette Bening takes on the role of Diana Nyad, the marathon swimmer who achieved the extraordinary feat of swimming from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage in her 60s. Recently, Bening attended a screening of the film in Los Angeles and participated in a panel discussion alongside co-directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, co-star Jodie Foster, and Diana Nyad herself, along with her coach Bonnie Stoll, portrayed Foster in the movie.

Reflecting on her experience of playing Diana Nyad, Bening revealed that the role has had a profound impact on her life. She expressed that she has become a better swimmer since making the film, attributing it to her continued swimming practice. Bening, who grew up in San Diego and had a background in scuba diving, confessed that while she felt comfortable in the water, she had never been a serious swimmer. However, to prepare for the role, she devoted a considerable amount of time working with former Olympian Rada Owen and a personal trainer.

Despite initial nerves about the role and being constantly seen in a swimsuit, Bening’s love for swimming overcame any apprehension. She declared that swimming has become an integral part of her life. She explained that not swimming would now make her feel restless, emphasizing the positive impact it has on her brain and soul.

Diana Nyad herself praised Bening’s commitment to the role, highlighting that the actress rarely used stunt doubles and even swam up to eight hours a day. Professional swimmers who watched the footage were astounded Bening’s performance, stating that she could easily be mistaken for a professional swimmer.

“Nyad” premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and is now available for streaming on Netflix. With powerful performances from Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, the film is generating Oscar buzz and is considered a top contender for the prestigious awards.

