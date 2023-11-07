Swimming Into New Depths: An Intimate Look at Underwater Filmmaking

Underwater cinematographer Peter Zuccarini has brought his expertise to blockbuster movies such as “Avatar: The Way of Water” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series. However, his recent collaboration with Netflix on “Nyad,” a character study about 60-year-old swimmer Diana Nyad, offered him an entirely new experience. Zuccarini remarked that the intimate access the film provided to Diana’s emotional journey in the water was unlike anything he had encountered before.

To capture this level of intimacy, Zuccarini utilized a small camera, the Sony Fx3, and a close working relationship with lead actress Annette Bening. The decision to use the compact Fx3 stemmed from the challenges posed having large cameras in close proximity to the swimmer’s body, which could create turbulence and interfere with the shots. By using the Fx3, Zuccarini was able to move freely around Bening, capturing vivid imagery of her facial expressions and movements in the water.

Working with Bening in the tank where most of the film was shot presented unique challenges. However, the collaborative nature of water photography fostered a close bond between Zuccarini, his crew, and the actors. Unlike on land, where actors have handlers and personal assistants to attend to their needs, the water team becomes their support system. This close working relationship allowed Zuccarini to maintain a delicate balance, keeping his camera close to Bening without interrupting her rhythms.

Bening’s commitment to staying in the water as much as possible further deepened the level of trust and intimacy on set. By spending several hours each day in the water with Zuccarini and his crew, Bening was able to fully immerse herself in the role, creating a captivating visual experience for the audience. Their shared trust and understanding allowed them to capture the story of Diana Nyad’s remarkable swim with unparalleled authenticity.

