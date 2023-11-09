Review: Finding Strength in “Nyad” – A Tale of Perseverance and Friendship

Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the brilliant duo behind captivating documentaries like “Free Solo” and “The Rescue,” have once again immersed audiences in a tale of determination and triumph. This time, they turn their lens towards the inspiring endeavors of American marathon swimmer Diana Nyad.

In her youth, Nyad garnered attention for her extraordinary swims across Lake Ontario, around Manhattan Island, and from the Bahamas to Florida. Now in her 60s, she embarks on a courageous comeback, seeking to conquer the treacherous 100-mile crossing between Cuba and the Florida Keys that had eluded her in her younger days.

Aptly titled “Nyad,” the documentary takes a unique approach to storytelling. Instead of a straightforward narrative, Chin and Vasarhelyi skillfully weave archival footage and audio of Nyad into a dramatic tapestry based on her memoir, “Find a Way.” This unconventional approach allows the talents of veteran actors Annette Bening and Jodie Foster to shine brilliantly.

The film delves into Nyad’s challenges, from dangerous currents and unpredictable weather to the constant threat of sharks, jellyfish, and venomous men o’ war. Bening captures Nyad’s essence, portraying a spiky and single-minded individual, while Foster’s portrayal of Bonnie Stoll, Nyad’s best friend, coach, and unwavering supporter, adds emotional depth to the story.

Stepping away from the traditional path of documenting true-life tales, “Nyad” embraces a murkier narrative. Yet, it remains a memorable and thought-provoking piece of cinema. Rhys Ifans delivers a standout performance as John Bartlett, Nyad’s pragmatic voice of reason and navigator.

Chin and Vasarhelyi skillfully balance moments of high drama with quiet contemplation, providing glimpses into the solitary nature of Nyad’s swim. The film’s soundtrack, featuring classic songs from Roy Orbison, Neil Young, and Simon and Garfunkel, further adds to its evocative nature.

Ultimately, “Nyad” captures the essence of one woman’s unwavering determination to live her “one wild and precious life.” It celebrates the power of friendship, as highlighted through the enduring bond between Nyad and Stoll. With skillful storytelling and exceptional performances, “Nyad” is both inspiring and captivating.

Q: Is "Nyad" available for streaming?

A: Yes, “Nyad” is available for streaming on Netflix.