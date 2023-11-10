New Announcements Facilitate Collaborations and Enhance Income Opportunities for Creators on Snapchat

Snapchat has reported a recent increase in the number of Swedish celebrities and creators joining its platform. This surge in users is believed to be a result of a cultural shift where authenticity and personality are increasingly valued over perfection. It is also attributed to the revenue-sharing program and the discovery potential offered Snapchat’s Spotlight feature.

In a recent press release, Snap announced the introduction of several new ad products aimed at facilitating collaborations between brands and creators on the platform. These new offerings not only provide more income opportunities for influencers and creators but also enhance their overall experience.

Snapchat launched its Revenue shared-butiker in April, allowing Snap Stars to benefit from the ad revenue generated in their public events. Building on this success, Snap has expanded its offerings with the introduction of three new ad products.

One of these new products is the Creator Discovery API, which enables third-party partners to access an entire list of creators, including statistics such as their names, usernames, number of followers, and age distribution. This feature provides a better understanding of the available creators on each platform.

Another new offering is the Creator Midroll Placement for brands. This allows advertisers to include branded content within events created creators. By leveraging the popularity and influence of creators, brands can effectively reach their target audience.

To enhance transparency, Snap is also introducing a “paid partnership tag” similar to the one used Instagram. All public creators can easily tag their branded content as a paid campaign. In the coming weeks, Snap will also seek out and tag official companies when they post their own “Spotlight,” “Snapmap,” and “Public Story Snaps” directly within the app. By accepting these partnerships, brands gain access to analytics and insights and can utilize the content as an advertisement.

Julie Bogaert, Head of Talent Partnerships EMEA at Snapchat, expressed her excitement about expanding and enhancing the Creator Collab Studio with a suite of new ad products. This expansion aims to simplify brand collaborations with creators on Snapchat while providing better measurement capabilities for brand campaigns led creators.

With these new ad products, Snapchat is further positioning itself as a platform that empowers creators, allows authentic connections to thrive, and offers meaningful opportunities for both influencers and brands.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why are more Swedish celebrities and creators joining Snapchat?

The increase in Swedish celebrities and creators joining Snapchat can be attributed to a cultural shift where audiences are seeking authenticity and personality rather than perfection. Snapchat’s revenue-sharing program and the potential for discovery through the Spotlight feature have also played a significant role in attracting more users to the platform.

2. How can brands collaborate with creators on Snapchat?

Snapchat has introduced several new ad products to facilitate collaborations between brands and creators. These products include the Creator Discovery API, which allows third-party partners to access detailed information about available creators, and the Creator Midroll Placement, which enables brands to include branded content within events created creators. These collaborations provide brands with an opportunity to reach their target audience effectively.

3. What is the “paid partnership tag” on Snapchat?

Similar to Instagram, Snapchat is introducing a “paid partnership tag.” This feature allows public creators to tag their branded content as a paid campaign, enhancing transparency for their audience. In addition, Snapchat plans to tag official companies when they post their own content, providing brands with access to analytics and the ability to leverage the content as an advertisement.

4. How does Snap aim to measure brand campaigns led creators?

Snapchat’s expansion of the Creator Collab Studio includes a suite of new ad products that provide better measurement capabilities for brand campaigns led creators. By leveraging analytics and insights, brands can assess the impact and effectiveness of their collaborations with creators on Snapchat.

