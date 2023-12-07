New York Authorities Crack Down on Illegally Operated Cannabis Stores

Authorities in New York have successfully seized over 11,000 pounds of illegally sold cannabis products with an estimated value of $54 million. These products were confiscated as a result of inspections conducted on unlicensed storefronts last month. In addition to the large quantity of cannabis flower, edibles, and concentrates that were seized, the state also won a court case that will make it easier to permanently close down these illegal operations in the future.

The inspections carried out last month resulted in the seizure of 812 pounds of flower, 701 pounds of edibles, and 61 pounds of cannabis concentrate, worth approximately $7.3 million. Over the course of this year, a total of 350 locations were inspected, with 88 of them being re-inspected in the past year. The total amount of cannabis seized, including the latest haul, now stands at 11,000 pounds with a value of $54 million.

Efforts to shut down these illegal operators are being prioritized the Office of Cannabis Management in New York. The executive director of the office, Chris Alexander, emphasizes the importance of having more legal businesses open in order to combat the problem of illicit shops. New Yorkers are seeking safe and trusted sources for their cannabis products and are increasingly turning to legal dispensaries.

Earlier this year, the state approved a law that imposed stricter penalties on unlicensed operators. This move came after an alarming rise in the number of unauthorized cannabis stores in New York City, estimated to be as many as 1,500. The previous administration failed to effectively address the enforcement of illicit operators when the legalization of adult-use and sale of marijuana was approved, leading to a flourishing black market.

The current law includes fines starting at $10,000 per day for the illegal sale of cannabis, with the ability to escalate to $20,000 per day for repeated violations. Regulators can now seek court orders to padlock businesses found in repeated violation of the law, and it is a criminal offense to sell cannabis without a license.

Despite the challenges faced the cannabis industry in New York, including slow rollout and legal issues, the recent clearance of discrimination lawsuits and the resolution of court injunctions are expected to pave the way for the approval and opening of new licensed cannabis shops in the months to come.