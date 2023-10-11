New York Introduces Legislation to Protect Kids from TikTok Addiction

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers are taking steps to protect children in the Empire State from the harmful effects of social media platforms like TikTok without the consent of their parents. The proposed legislation aims to address the addictive nature of these platforms and the algorithms that keep users engaged promoting extreme and sometimes violent content.

The laws would require parental permission for children to access certain parts of apps such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube that are controlled algorithms. Tech companies would be responsible for developing software to enforce these permissions. Failure to comply could result in fines and other penalties enforced a dedicated “internet” unit within the state’s Attorney General’s office.

Governor Hochul expressed concern about the negative impact of social media on the mental health of children. Studies have shown that excessive use of social media can have detrimental effects on their well-being. She emphasized that children are not the ones seeking out these negative effects, but rather, they are being preyed upon social media platforms.

The proposed legislation suggests that social media companies can easily comply utilizing age verification methods that are already in place. By using signals and user browser data, these platforms can determine the age of their users and adjust the content accordingly. The goal is to prohibit the use of algorithmic feeds for minors.

However, there are critics of these proposals. The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.) argues that age verification technology gives companies more power to track individuals, and young people can easily find ways to circumvent the potential protections. They warn that stricter measures may lead to increased surveillance and tracking of personal identities.

The legislation includes provisions such as requiring adult permission for children under 18 to access suggested feeds on social media apps and allowing parents to opt-out of access during specific hours. It also prohibits platforms from sending notifications to children without parental consent. Additionally, parents will be provided with tools to limit the total hours their children spend on these apps.

One proposed bill allows the Attorney General to seek damages for violations of child protection measures, with penalties of up to $5,000 per incident. The bill also prevents online sites from collecting and sharing personal data on minors without informed consent, which must come from a parent for children under 13.

Studies have shown that excessive exposure to social media can lead to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and self-harm in children. The proposed legislation aims to address these concerns and hold social media companies accountable for their impact on young users.

While companies like TikTok and Google have not yet commented on the proposed legislation, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has stated that it is evaluating the proposals and already prioritizes the safety of young people.

Sources:

– [Source Article](URL)

– Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.)