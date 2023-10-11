New York Introduces Bills to Protect Children’s Mental Health Online

Two new bills have been proposed in the New York state legislature to protect the mental health of children online. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the bills at a press conference, joined UFT President Michael Mulgrew, State Senator Andrew Gounardes, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, and community advocates.

The first bill, called the “Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act,” aims to limit the harmful and addictive features of social media for children. It would allow users under 18 and their parents to opt out of receiving algorithm-driven content feeds and instead receive chronological feeds. Users and parents who choose to opt in can block access to social media platforms during specific hours or limit the amount of time minors can spend on them.

The bill targets popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. These platforms use algorithms to personalize content feeds based on users’ personal data. Critics argue that these algorithms contribute to high rates of depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues among children and teens.

The second bill, known as the New York Child Data Protection Act, focuses on safeguarding children’s privacy online. It prohibits online platforms from collecting, using, sharing, or selling the personal data of individuals under 18 for advertising purposes without their informed consent, or unless it is strictly necessary for the functioning of the website. For users under 13, consent must come from a parent or guardian.

The introduction of these bills reflects the growing concern about the impact of social media on children’s mental health. Similar legislation has been passed in states like Arkansas, Louisiana, and Utah, and there have been lawsuits against social media platforms for allegedly harming users’ mental health.

By introducing these bills, New York aims to protect children from the negative effects of social media and ensure their online safety and well-being.

Sources:

– CNN