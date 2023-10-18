New York Introduces Bills to Regulate Social Media Usage for Kids

The government officials in New York have proposed two bills, namely the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act and The New York Child Protection Act, with the aim of safeguarding children from the negative mental health effects associated with excessive social media use. The bills also seek to prevent social media platforms from collecting data from underage users without their informed consent. These bills would have an impact on consumers in the state of New York.

The legislation aims to address the “unhealthy social media usage” among minors banning access to certain addictive content without parental consent. Recent research has shown the detrimental mental health effects on children and young adults due to the excessive use of social media. It has become a cause for concern, with increasing rates of teen suicide and diagnoses of anxiety and depression. Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized the need for action and stated that “our kids are in crisis.”

The first bill, the SAFE for Kids Act, targets addictive features on social media platforms that have been found to negatively impact the mental health and development of children. It proposes measures such as allowing parents to block minors’ access to social media between midnight and 6 a.m. It also prohibits social media platforms from sending notifications to minors during those hours. The bill specifically applies to platforms that recommend user-generated content and other material based on user data.

The second bill, known as The New York Child Protection Act, focuses on data privacy. It prohibits online platforms from collecting and sharing the personal data of individuals under the age of 18 without prior informed consent. Senator Andrew Gournades, one of the sponsors of the bills, emphasized the personal importance of protecting children on social media, comparing the potential harm to that caused alcohol, tobacco, and personal vehicles.

In a related development, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) in July, alleging that its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, are intentionally designed to be addictive in order to maximize profits.

These proposed bills in New York reflect growing concerns about the impact of social media on the mental health of children and the need for stricter regulations to protect their well-being. It remains to be seen how these bills will be implemented and their effectiveness in addressing the identified issues.

