New Law in New York Prohibits Employers from Requesting Social Media Access

The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, has recently approved a new law that prevents employers from asking job applicants and employees for access to their private social media accounts. The legislation explicitly forbids employers from requesting or requiring users to disclose their usernames, passwords, or any other means of accessing personal accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The law, authored state Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and state Sen. Jessica Ramos, ensures that private social media information cannot be used for hiring or disciplinary purposes. Employers have increasingly engaged in the practice of snooping on the social media accounts of potential and current employees, and this legislation aims to protect the privacy rights of New Yorkers in the workplace.

According to Dinowitz, the accessibility of personal information through social media platforms has greatly increased in recent years. However, certain employers have abused this accessibility seeking access to private accounts, personal email, and other highly confidential information. This not only breaches the privacy of employees but also raises concerns about unfair and discriminatory hiring practices.

The new law empowers individuals to decide whether to keep their social media information public or private. It gives them complete freedom to protect their privacy during workplace matters, interviews, or admissions processes, without the fear of job loss or rejection for not complying with unjust requests.

This legislation marks a significant step in safeguarding the privacy of New Yorkers in the digital age and ensuring fair and equitable practices within the workplace. Employers in the state of New York are now legally prohibited from requesting or requiring access to the personal social media accounts of job applicants and employees.

