Town Judge Faces Removal from Bench for Controversial Social Media Posts

In a surprising development, a town judge in Cayuga County has come under fire for posting offensive content on social media. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended that William H. Futrell be removed from the bench due to his postings of Nazi imagery and his endorsement of pages that objectify and degrade women.

The Commission’s determination, dated December 12, 2023, was made public earlier this week. It revealed that Futrell had “liked” several Facebook pages featuring explicit and scantily clad women, such as “Only Men Lovers,” “Dirty Biker Trash,” and “Porngirls.” Additionally, he was found to have posted a meme of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dressed in Nazi military attire, complete with a Totenkopf medal and Schutzstaffel insignia.

Perhaps most concerning was Futrell’s lack of response to the Commission’s investigation. Despite being served with a formal written complaint in May, Futrell neglected to offer any rebuttal or participate in the proceedings.

Futrell, who operates a firearms store and lacks legal training, had assumed the position of judge in the Montezuma Town Court in 2020. However, due to his recent actions and the public backlash, his term is set to expire on December 31.

The Commission’s Administrator, Robert Tembeckjian, expressed his dismay and disappointment regarding Futrell’s behavior. Tembeckjian stated, “It is astonishing and utterly contemptible that anyone, let alone a judge, would adopt or promote Nazi imagery. Needing to say this in 21st Century America is both mindboggling and distressing. That the same judge would denigrate women on social media is unsurprising and dispiriting. The only appropriate result in such a case is removal from office.”

The charges against Futrell stemmed from his online activity dating back to April 2022. While the Commission recommended his removal from the bench, the final decision will ultimately be made appropriate authorities. Regardless of the outcome, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible online behavior, especially for those in positions of power and authority.