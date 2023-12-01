New York Court Debunks Trump’s Claims of Anti-Trump Posts

New York court officials have refuted Donald Trump’s social media allegations that Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife has been posting anti-Trump rhetoric on a popular social media platform. According to a spokesperson for the state court system, Engoron’s wife does not have an account on the platform in question, formerly known as Twitter.

Responding to Trump’s claims, Al Baker, spokesperson for the state Office of Court Administration, categorically stated, “Justice Engoron’s wife has sent no social media posts regarding the former president. They are not hers.”

Trump had shared multiple claims from a far-right activist alleging that Engoron’s wife had written negative stories about him. Trump himself also took to Truth Social, his recently launched social media platform, to accuse her further, questioning how low she could go.

However, the account referenced in these claims has since been taken down, complicating Trump’s assertions.

Undeterred, Trump has continued to demand a mistrial, citing bias from Engoron’s wife and the judge’s law clerk. Nevertheless, on Thursday, the appellate court reinstated a gag order that prohibits Trump from publicly speaking about Engoron’s courtroom staff, although comments about the judge or his family are exempt from this order.

CNN has attempted to obtain comment from the Trump campaign, but their response is currently unavailable. Additionally, Trump’s attorney in the civil trial declined to comment outside the court.

The ongoing $250 million lawsuit, filed the New York attorney general’s office, accuses Trump and his co-defendants of repeatedly committing fraud inflating assets on financial statements to gain favorable terms on commercial real estate loans and insurance policies.

With Engoron already ruling that the former president is liable for fraud, he is now evaluating the damages that the Trumps will potentially be required to pay.

