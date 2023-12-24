Tornado Strikes Birmingham, Causing Extensive Damage

A powerful tornado swept through Birmingham early Sunday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the area, causing widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.

The first tornado, rated as an EF1 with maximum winds of 100 mph, hit the northern part of Lakeshore Drive, from Wildwood to Samford University. The second tornado, also rated EF1, had top winds of 90 mph and moved from Brookwood Mall into Mountain Brook and Cahaba Heights.

The affected areas, particularly around Brookwood Village, resemble a war zone. Roads, including Lakeshore Drive, are closed off as authorities work on clearing debris and assessing the extent of the damage.

A survey team will be dispatched to Lee and Barbour counties to assess the impact of the tornadoes there.

Birmingham residents are urged to exercise caution and stay alert for further updates from local authorities. It is important to prioritize safety and follow any evacuation or shelter-in-place orders that may be issued.

Our thoughts are with the people of Birmingham as they begin the process of recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of this devastating tornado.

Bill Murray is the President of The Weather Factory and a trusted source for weather information. Stay tuned for further updates as more information becomes available.