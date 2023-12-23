New Title: Innovative Waffle Creations Take Crown Point Storm

Summary:

Will It Waffle, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant, is set to open in Crown Point, offering unique and creative waffle dishes. Owner Ashourrina Auz has successfully incorporated waffles into breakfast sausages, hot dogs, avocado toast, and even deep-dish pizza. The new restaurant will primarily focus on carryout services, seating only six people inside. Auz plans to serve a variety of waffle creations, desserts, and ice cream, including options like burritos, breakfast sandwiches, and different types of waffles. The inspiration for Will It Waffle came from Auz’s experience trying waffle hot dogs in Hawaii. Since then, she has experimented with various combinations and received positive feedback from customers at local markets. Auz hopes to expand the concept to more locations in the future.

—

The waffle revolution is sweeping through Crown Point, as innovative waffle creations take the city storm. Will It Waffle, a whimsical food truck that has now solidified its presence with a brand-new brick-and-mortar restaurant, is set to amaze taste buds with its unique and mouthwatering offerings.

Owner Ashourrina Auz is the creative force behind this waffle-centric haven. Inspired a food truck she encountered in Hawaii, Auz decided to explore the uncharted territory of incorporating waffles into various dishes. From breakfast sausages to hot dogs and even avocado toast, Auz has proven that waffles can be paired with just about anything. The latest experiment? A Chicago-style deep-dish pizza with a waffle twist.

Opening at 150 W. Joliet St. in January or February, Will It Waffle will be a haven for breakfast enthusiasts. Auz, who has been successfully operating pop-ups selling waffle sticks, has expanded her vision to include waffle creations, desserts, and ice cream. The menu will boast an array of options, including burritos, breakfast sandwiches, and, of course, an extensive selection of waffles. From savory options like ham and cheese waffles to indulgent treats like bacon, cheese, and bacon bits stuffed waffles, there’s something for every palate.

However, not every waffle combination made the cut. Auz admitted that marshmallow waffles were simply too sticky to be a hit. Yet, the waffle on a stick, adorned with chocolate and other delectable toppings, has become a crowd favorite at local markets. Its uniqueness and aesthetic appeal have intrigued customers and piqued their curiosity.

As the buzz continues to grow around Will It Waffle, Auz is already entertaining the idea of expanding the concept to more locations. Customers have expressed interest in franchising, exemplifying the widespread appeal of this fun and innovative culinary experience. Auz’s primary focus, however, is to make the brick-and-mortar location a resounding success and receive the support of the local community.

To stay updated on this waffle revolution, visit willitwafflenwi.com or follow Will It Waffle on social media. Whether you’re a waffle enthusiast or simply curious about unique and mouthwatering food combinations, prepare to embark on a gastronomic adventure like no other.