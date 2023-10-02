Market Turbulence Continues as Bellwether Stocks like Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Uber Struggle

In the midst of ongoing market volatility, several growth stocks have emerged as noteworthy buys. Companies such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms (the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram), and Uber have all made their way onto the IBD Leaderboard watchlist. Additionally, enterprise software firms like ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Manhattan Associates have also garnered attention from top money managers.

Nvidia, despite facing a recent raid on its offices French authorities over anticompetitive practices, has managed to regain strength and hold a spot on the IBD Leaderboard. The stock has seen a surge in institutional interest, with the number of mutual funds owning the stock increasing from 5,482 in the first quarter to 6,221 currently.

Meta Platforms, on the other hand, has seen a remarkable rebound in sales and earnings growth after a period of stagnation. The company has reached a 52-week high in its relative strength line and has crafted a buy point in a consolidation. Holding support around the 50-day line, Meta Platforms is poised for another successful run.

Uber, like Nvidia, experienced a trimming of its position on the IBD Leaderboard after falling below its 10-week moving average. However, the ride-share pioneer has already achieved its 20% profit goal from a previous entry point. With its relative strength line also hitting a 52-week high, Uber’s ability to clear and stay above the 50-day benchmark will be a decisive factor for future performance.

Arista Networks, known for its involvement in the AI industry, has fought its way back into the buy zone after grappling with key moving averages. While the stock initially retraced from a base entry point, it has demonstrated resilience during the current market correction. Arista’s ties to industry leaders like Meta Platforms and Microsoft position it for potential revenue growth.

As market conditions evolve, the performance of these bellwether stocks will be heavily influenced the actions of the major market indexes. Investors should closely monitor the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow for potential signals of a trend change.

