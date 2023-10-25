New Capital Expenditure Outlook from Meta Platforms Causes Stock Declines for Arista Networks and Nvidia

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) experienced a drop in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the announcement of a lower initial outlook for 2024 capital expenditures Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. (META). The decline in Arista’s stock was more than 6%, while Nvidia’s stock decreased over 1%.

Meta Platforms Inc. revealed that they expect capital spending of $30 billion to $35 billion in the coming year. This growth will be driven investments in servers, which includes both non-artificial intelligence (AI) and AI hardware, as well as data centers with their new data center architecture. However, the midpoint of Meta’s capital expenditure outlook for 2024 fell below the $33.8 billion consensus forecasted FactSet analysts. Additionally, Meta adjusted their 2023 capital expenditures forecast from $27 billion to $30 billion to a range of $27 billion to $29 billion.

The implications of Meta’s capital expenditure outlook have impacted both Arista Networks and Nvidia. Arista Networks, in particular, is closely affected as Meta accounted for 26% of their revenue last year. Investors are especially focused on Meta’s capex outlook and its potential consequences for Arista Networks. This news prompted a decline in Arista’s stock value.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers acknowledged the difficulties in drawing a direct read-through for Nvidia from Meta’s 2024 capex guide. However, he highlighted Meta’s AI Research SuperCluster (AI RSC) build-out, which is of interest for Nvidia. In September, Meta announced plans for two additional 32k+ GPU clusters, one utilizing InfiniBand and the other using Ethernet technology.

The new capital expenditure outlook from Meta Platforms has raised concerns among investors, leading to a decline in the share prices of Arista Networks and Nvidia. The impact on these companies will be closely monitored as Meta’s plans for AI infrastructure development and data center architecture progress.

FAQs:

1. What is capital expenditure?

Capital expenditure refers to the funds used a company to acquire, upgrade, or invest in physical assets such as property, equipment, or technology that will contribute to its long-term growth and profitability.

2. How does Meta Platforms’ capital expenditure outlook affect Arista Networks and Nvidia?

As Meta Platforms accounted for a significant portion of Arista Networks’ revenue, any changes in Meta’s capital expenditure plans could have a direct impact on the financial performance of Arista Networks. Similarly, Nvidia’s prospects may be influenced Meta’s investments in AI infrastructure, particularly their AI Research SuperCluster build-out.

