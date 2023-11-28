The Growing Demand for Customized Server Configurations in the AI and HPC Industries

According to market tracking company Omdia, Nvidia’s H100 GPUs for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) have been in high demand, resulting in remarkable earnings of $14.5 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Omdia estimates that Nvidia sold nearly half a million A100 and H100 GPUs during this time, with Meta and Microsoft emerging as the largest purchasers acquiring as many as 150,000 H100 GPUs each.

Interestingly, the majority of these server GPUs are supplied to hyperscale cloud service providers. While server original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Dell, Lenovo, and HPE are struggling to meet the demand for AI and HPC GPUs, the server market is currently experiencing a remarkable growth trajectory. Omdia predicts that sales of Nvidia’s H100 and A100 compute GPUs will exceed half a million units in Q4 2023.

As companies procure large quantities of Nvidia’s H100 GPUs, it is important to note that many of them are simultaneously developing their own custom silicon for AI, HPC, and video workloads. This suggests that their reliance on Nvidia hardware may diminish over time, as they transition to using their own specialized chips.

Looking ahead to 2027, the server market is expected to reach a staggering value of $195.6 billion. This growth is driven the increasing trend of customized server configurations that cater to specific applications and feature a wide range of co-processors. For instance, Amazon has dedicated servers for AI inference equipped with 16 Inferentia 2 co-processors, and Google has video transcoding servers with 20 custom VCUs. Meta has also joined this movement, employing servers equipped with 12 custom processors for video processing.

The shift towards tailored server configurations optimized for specific applications is expected to continue, as companies realize the cost-efficiency of building specialized processors. While AI and media industries are currently leading this trend, other sectors such as database management and web services are anticipated to follow suit.

