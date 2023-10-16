New Digital Tuition Fee Collection Platform Unveiled Nuvei and Esenda

Nuvei and Esenda have partnered together to introduce a digital tuition fee collection platform. The collaboration combines Nuvei’s payments technology with Esenda’s fee management platform. The platform allows students to make payments for tuition fees, extra-curricular activities, and other school fees. It also enables education providers to offer various global alternative payment methods to their students and their families, regardless of their location.

This partnership has already commenced with one of the largest educational providers in Dubai. The launch of the platform allows the school to accept global payments, including card payments from major issuers in the region, for the first time. The timing of this launch is significant, as there is a growing need for schools to interact with students to solidify payment plans and educate them on available options.

A joint report PYMNTS and American Express titled “The Automated Campus: Enabling the Future of Higher Education” highlighted the importance of managing and making payments for students. According to the report, 67% of students consider managing payments as one of the most crucial features they seek in campus automation.

The use of technology to simplify and enhance the tuition payments process has been increasingly prevalent, particularly in international settings with multiple currencies. For example, Flutterwave recently introduced a tool that allows African users to conveniently pay fees to schools within Africa and overseas using their local currencies. Other companies, such as Flywire and Tencent Financial Technology, are leveraging digital wallet Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay) to enable international payments.

By offering a secure and convenient platform for tuition fee collection, Nuvei and Esenda are responding to evolving consumer expectations. This collaboration demonstrates the significance of payments in building strong customer relationships and enhancing the student experience.

