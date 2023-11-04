Nurse Amy Hamm Advocates for Women’s Rights in Disciplinary Hearing

In a recent discipline hearing at the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, nurse Amy Hamm defended herself against allegations of unprofessional conduct related to her public statements about transgender people. Hamm emphasized that while she is not transphobic, she has concerns about the infringement of women and children’s rights in sex-segregated spaces. She believes that a fringe movement of activists is influencing positions on transgender rights and access to gender-affirming care, and she is fighting against what she considers false and delusional beliefs.

During the hearing, Hamm expressed her worry about transgender women having access to women-only spaces, such as prisons and change rooms, citing examples of individuals with a history of sexually assaulting young girls being housed in women’s correctional facilities. She passionately stated her concern for the safety and well-being of these women and expressed frustration that society does not seem to care about their plight.

Hamm rejects the concept of gender identity, considering it to be “anti-scientific, metaphysical nonsense.” However, she clarified that she adheres to her employer’s policy and uses people’s preferred pronouns at work. On social media, Hamm has been known to share controversial opinions, but she maintains that her intention is to engage people in conversation and promote dialogue.

Throughout her activism, Hamm has faced severe backlash, including death and rape threats, resulting in her being on stress leave from her hospital job. Despite the challenges she has faced, Hamm remains steadfast in her dedication to protecting women and children’s rights.

