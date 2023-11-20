Unintended Consequences: Selling an Engagement Ring on Facebook Marketplace Leads to Strange Requests

A woman from Salt Lake City, Utah recently had an unexpected experience when she decided to sell her engagement ring on Facebook Marketplace. Camille Fahrnbauer, a travel nurse, posted her 1.6-carat diamond ring for sale on the platform after a hiking accident left her unable to continue working in her current nursing job. However, instead of receiving offers from potential buyers, Fahrnbauer started receiving messages from men asking her out on dates.

In a series of messages posted on TikTok, the men made it clear that they were not interested in purchasing the ring, but rather saw it as an opportunity to connect with Fahrnbauer romantically. Some even went as far as asking her to remarry them. Fahrnbauer found the messages both funny and creepy, but she didn’t take any of the men up on their offers.

This strange encounter left Fahrnbauer questioning the intentions of these men. Were they genuinely looking for an engagement ring for their partners, or were they using the listings as an excuse to ask women out? It’s difficult to say for sure. Nevertheless, an honest man who genuinely wanted to propose to his girlfriend ended up purchasing the ring.

Fahrnbauer ultimately sold her ring and felt a mix of sadness and relief. She was sad to see it go but also relieved to have sold it and moved on. She expressed gratitude that the ring would have a new memory with its new owners.

The TikTok video showcasing Fahrnbauer’s experience has gained millions of views since it was posted. Many viewers found the messages amusing, while others shared their own sarcastic remarks about selling engagement rings on Facebook Marketplace.

