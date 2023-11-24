Discover Inspiring Nurses on Social Media

In a world dominated negativity and toxicity on social media, it can be refreshing to follow accounts that bring positivity and inspiration. For those interested in the nursing profession, there are several social media accounts run nurses that offer humor, insights into the nursing journey, and discussions on mental health.

Nurse Kay, also known as @nurseewithsign, brings attention to important issues affecting nurses today. Instead of the typical lifestyle content seen on social media, Kay takes to the streets of New York City in her scrubs, holding up signs highlighting topics such as work-related exhaustion and ageism. Through her posts, she encourages nurses and anyone experiencing stress or burnout to find support and motivation. She can be found on Instagram.

For those interested in mental health, @mentalhealthnurseangelica, a registered psychiatric nurse, provides valuable content related to mental health issues and care. She shares her own experiences, manages “down days,” and offers tips on achieving work-life balance. Additionally, she highlights the rewarding aspects of helping patients in psychiatric care and shares insights into her life with eczema.

If you are a working nurse, Nicole Lee’s nursing journey on @nursinglifesimplified may resonate with you. She documents her shifts, pre-shift anxiety, and the challenges of starting a new job after graduating. Through her relatable posts, she shares her growth in the nursing field and offers insights on patient care. She can be found on Instagram and TikTok.

Aspiring nursing students can find motivation and honesty in @catejoanne’s posts. Cate documents her life both in and out of nursing school, showcasing the ups and downs of studying and completing clinicals. Her content covers topics such as critical care terms, burnout, and the struggles of balancing school and personal life. Find her on Instagram and TikTok.

Finally, for a dose of humor, check out @orgels. This account, run an operating room nurse, shares funny nursing TikToks and offers behind-the-scenes glimpses into the life of a nurse. Whether you’re a nurse or simply curious about the profession, @orgels’ posts will give you a lighthearted perspective on nursing.

These nurses’ social media accounts provide a fresh and inspiring outlook on the nursing profession, mental health, and the challenges faced healthcare professionals. So, if you’re tired of the negativity on social media, give these accounts a follow and let them brighten up your feed!