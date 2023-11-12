“Get the Hisense A6K 4K-TV 75 Inch at a Discount During the Singles Day Sale”

MediaMarkt and Saturn are currently running their major Singles Day Sale, offering a wide range of discounted 4K TVs, among other deals. This is the perfect opportunity for those searching for a large and affordable Smart TV. One standout offer is the Hisense A6K, a 75-inch 4K TV available for just €699 (RRP: €1199). What’s more, taking advantage of a concurrent Hisense promotion, you can receive an additional €100 cashback, bringing the final price down to €599.

To qualify for the €100 cashback, you need to purchase the television Sunday and register it on Hisense’s promotional page December 12th. The Singles Day Sale at MediaMarkt, which includes hundreds of other offers, will run until 9 am on November 13th. However, the best deals may sell out even earlier. Check out the overview here:

[MediaMarkt Singles Day Sale: View the Offers](https://www.mediamarkt.de/de/shop/singles-day.html)

What does the Hisense A6K 4K Smart TV have to offer?

Great value for the price: The Hisense A6K is a 4K TV from the lower price range, released in 2023, that delivers good quality for its affordable price. It features Direct LED backlighting, ensuring uniform display illumination compared to edge-lit displays found in many other budget televisions. Additionally, it supports all major HDR formats, such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which is not always the case even with more expensive TVs.

The Hisense A6K 4K TV even supports Dolby Vision, a feature lacking in many high-end televisions.

Some compromises: There are a few compromises to be made for the affordable price. The peak brightness is not very high, meaning the supported HDR formats may not be fully utilized. The IPS display also doesn’t offer particularly high contrast, but it has the advantage of maintaining good image quality even when viewed from an angle.

Great for gaming, but limited to 60Hz: Since the Hisense A6K features a 60Hz display and lacks full HDMI 2.1 capabilities, you’ll have to settle for a maximum of 60 fps at 4K resolution when using it with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, it is still a great option for gaming. The input lag is low, enabling quick reactions, and it supports both VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

Take advantage of the Singles Day Sale and get the Hisense A6K 4K-TV, 75-inch model, at a discounted price.

