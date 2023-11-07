Discover the Hisense 70E78HQ 70-Inch 4K Smart TV: A Sleek Entertainment Powerhouse

Looking for an immersive viewing experience? Look no further than the Hisense 70E78HQ. With its crystal clear 4K resolution and impressive 70-inch screen, this Smart TV is sure to elevate your entertainment to the next level. And the best part? It’s currently available at Cyberport for an unbeatable price of just €699, including shipping. According to the idealo price comparison, you won’t find a better deal anywhere else.

The Hisense 70E78HQ boasts a sleek and modern design that will effortlessly blend with any home decor. Equipped with the latest QLED technology, it delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and exceptional clarity. The user-friendly interface, called “VIDAA U,” makes navigating through different streaming services a breeze, allowing you to seamlessly switch between your favorite shows and movies.

But that’s not all – this Smart TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you the convenience of controlling your television with just your voice. Whether you want to change the channel, adjust the volume, or search for content, simply ask and your TV will respond.

The HDR10 function of the Hisense 70E78HQ takes your gaming experience to new heights. With its enhanced contrast and vivid colors, every detail of your games will come to life, providing a truly immersive gaming session.

In addition to its impressive features, the Hisense 70E78HQ comes with a 2-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and long-lasting enjoyment. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and 1 LAN port, you’ll have no shortage of connectivity options for all your devices.

Upgrade your entertainment setup with the Hisense 70E78HQ 70-Inch 4K Smart TV. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal – purchase yours at Cyberport today for just €699, including shipping.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I connect external devices to the Hisense 70E78HQ?

Yes, this Smart TV provides multiple ports, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, allowing you to connect various external devices such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, or sound systems.

2. Does the Hisense 70E78HQ support voice commands?

Absolutely! This Smart TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling you to control it using voice commands for a hands-free entertainment experience.

3. Is the Hisense 70E78HQ suitable for gaming?

Definitely! With its HDR10 function, this Smart TV delivers enhanced contrast and vivid colors, making it perfect for an immersive gaming session.

4. What is the warranty period for the Hisense 70E78HQ?

The Hisense 70E78HQ comes with a generous 2-year warranty, ensuring that you can enjoy your TV worry-free for an extended period.