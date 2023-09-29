Protect Yourself from the New WhatsApp Scam Involving Children in Distress

****

Several users have fallen victim to a new scam on WhatsApp that involves a request for help seemingly coming from their own children in distress. This marks the resurgence of a WhatsApp scam where cyber criminals masquerade as the victim’s relatives in times of emergency, ultimately leading to the victim losing money from their bank account.

According to cybersecurity expert Dario Fadda, this WhatsApp fraud, which involves individuals pretending to be the children of victims in financial difficulty, is a worrying example of digital social engineering.

To protect yourself from this new case of social engineering on the Meta messaging app, it is crucial to maintain a healthy level of skepticism when receiving sudden financial requests, even if they appear to come from friends or family. Urgency and requests for immediate action that indicate haste are always red flags for social engineering attacks.

It is essential to verify the identity of the sender through a phone call or separate message before taking any financial action. This step is fundamental in avoiding falling into these traps.

In addition to user vigilance, financial institutions should also regulate instant money transfer transactions more strictly with tighter controls. Some already impose objective limits on these transactions and physical checks on processing, as these transfers cannot be reversed.

Prevention is key to avoiding becoming a victim of these scams and maintaining online security. If you receive a similar text, it is advisable not to respond and to report it to the cybercrime division of your local police department.

Source: Dario Fadda, cybersecurity expert and contributor at Cybersecurity360