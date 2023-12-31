The #MediaNuns: Spreading Joy and Faith on TikTok

Summary: The Daughters of St. Paul, also known as the #MediaNuns, are using their social media skills to showcase the true joy and peace that comes from serving God. Breaking free from the stereotypical Hollywood portrayal of nuns, the #MediaNuns are taking to TikTok to connect with audiences and provide an authentic representation of religious life.

With Hollywood often portraying nuns in a negative and scary light, the #MediaNuns are dedicated to dispelling these misconceptions. Sister Chelsea Bethany Davis, a member of the Daughters of St. Paul, spoke about the importance of showcasing the joy that comes from being a follower of Jesus Christ. She emphasizes that religious life is about belonging totally to God in a consecrated way, and it should be reflected in their laughter and way of being.

The Daughters of St. Paul use social media platforms, including TikTok, to evangelize and bring the message of Christ to others. They also pray for media professionals who have a deep influence on the culture. By speaking the language of the people on different platforms, the order tailors its message to meet the needs of their audience.

Sister Chelsea addresses the mysterious and counter-cultural aspects of religious life, explaining that there are certain aspects that are meant to stay between the nuns and the Lord. Despite this, she hopes that the media will accurately depict religious life in a healthy and positive way, as seen in shows like “Call the Midwife” and the character of the good Mother Superior in “The Sound of Music.”

Ultimately, the #MediaNuns find joy in uplifting others, offering moments of hope and consolation, and living with other incredible women who have dedicated their lives to God. Sister Chelsea encourages individuals to ask the Lord what He wants from them and believes that when one discovers their vocation and lives it authentically, they become even more themselves, setting the world on fire.

The #MediaNuns exemplify how social media can be used for positive and meaningful purposes, spreading joy and faith to a wide audience.