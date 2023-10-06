Unknown Foreign Numbers Contacting WhatsApp Users: What to Do?

There have been numerous reports in recent days about WhatsApp users receiving messages from unknown foreign numbers. Users claim that strangers are reaching out and even attempting to grab attention with calls on the app. The International Direct Dialing (IDD) codes, which appear at the beginning of the numbers, are different from the Brazilian code (+55). In many cases, the approach involves a supposed job vacancy where it would be possible to earn a considerable income working for a short period of time. This contact from unknown foreign numbers on WhatsApp has been a reality for Brazilians for a few years now, and the difficulties arise from the fact that it is challenging to find information about the account’s owner.

The WhatsApp platform does not have a feature to proactively block unknown numbers. Therefore, the best course of action is to report the unknown number to the platform. Here’s how to do it: within the chat screen, click on the three dots (⋮), then click on “More” and select “Report.” Choose whether you want to block the contact and delete the conversation – this option is activated default, so consider taking screenshots of the messages before confirming the block. Select “Report” and inform the reason for blocking the number, such as “unwanted content.” If you choose not to block the contact, this screen will not be displayed.

If the content is serious and includes threats to life, it is also recommended to make a formal report to the police.

In addition to reporting the unknown number, there are other measures that should be taken to prevent your information from being accessed third parties. Access the “Settings” – on Android, you need to click on the three dots (⋮) that appear at the top of the home screen first – and then select “Privacy.” In this section, the app allows you to control who can see your profile photo – it is advisable to only show your photo to your contacts to prevent criminals from using it to impersonate you on another account. You can also limit who can see information such as “last seen,” “online,” and status. To further protect yourself, choose to show this data only to your contacts. Additionally, you can define who can add you to groups to avoid joining groups with strangers. Choose to limit this feature to only your contacts. Finally, you can mute calls from unknown numbers, although they will still appear in the “Calls” tab and notifications.

