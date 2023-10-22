The Number of Adults Admitted for Eating Disorders in Ireland Highest in a Decade

According to recent annual figures released the Health Research Board (HRB) and hosted the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the number of adults admitted to hospitals for eating disorders in Ireland has reached the highest level in a decade. In 2022, there were 210 hospital admissions for eating disorders, with the majority of these admissions being women. Additionally, the number of first-time hospital admissions for eating disorders also reached a record high since records began in 2006, with 96 admissions in 2022.

It is important to note that these hospital admissions represent only a fraction of the individuals experiencing eating disorders in Ireland. Harriet Parsons, the training and development manager at Bodywhys, the eating disorders association of Ireland, explained that inpatient care is not ideal for individuals with eating disorders. She emphasized that only a small minority of people with eating disorders become so ill that they require inpatient hospital care and that hospitalization does not necessarily result in immediate improvement. Rather, it enables individuals to begin the process of recovery but does not guarantee complete recovery.

The data also showed a significant gender disparity in terms of admissions for eating disorder treatment among children and adolescents, with girls being far more likely to be admitted than boys. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was also evident, as the number of inpatient admissions for eating disorders among children and adolescents decreased from 116 in 2021 to 80 in 2022.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) in Ireland published a five-year plan in 2018 to improve community eating disorder care. The plan aimed to establish 16 specialist teams to provide care for both adults and children. However, as of October 2023, only five teams for children and five for adults are currently in place. Some of these teams are also not funded to the recommended levels in the model of care. While there has been some progress in terms of recruitment and funding, the completion of the model of care has been delayed, and the need for comprehensive eating disorder services remains high.

It is crucial for the healthcare system in Ireland to prioritize and invest in robust community-based eating disorder care to prevent the need for hospital admissions and to provide timely and effective support for individuals with eating disorders. Bodywhys offers information, helpline services, and email support for individuals seeking help or information about eating disorders in Ireland.

