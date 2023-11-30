New Cybersecurity Concerns Arise Around WeChat Application

The National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NCISA) has recently raised an alarm regarding the use of the popular messaging application, WeChat, developed a Chinese company. According to the agency, WeChat collects a significant amount of data that could potentially be used to target individuals in cyber-attacks or for blackmail purposes. This warning comes as a wake-up call for users to reassess the security implications associated with the app.

With approximately 1.3 billion active users worldwide, WeChat has gained immense popularity, particularly in China and other countries with sizable Chinese communities. In the Czech Republic alone, it is estimated that around 40,000 individuals, including diplomats, businessmen, academics, and Chinese dissidents, utilize the application. These individuals are often targeted due to the sensitive information they possess, thus making them vulnerable to potential exploitation.

The NCISA stresses the importance of taking precautions when using WeChat. In cases where the app is deemed necessary, it is recommended to install it on a separate device from the one regularly used for work and personal accounts. If this is not possible, users are advised to limit the app’s usage time on their primary device and grant the application only the necessary permissions for its functionality.

As our reliance on digital communication platforms increases, it is crucial for users to exercise vigilance and be aware of potential cybersecurity threats. Understanding the risks associated with applications like WeChat empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their digital security.

